Radio Logs for September 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Sept. 28
7:12 a.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Theft.
8:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
8:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.
9:32 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Alarm.
9:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
10:20 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
10:58 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.
11:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.
11:56 a.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Criminal damage to property.
12:28 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
2:26 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Theft.
3:04 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Frequent patrols.
3:36 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.
3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Officer stand by.
4:41 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
4:52 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Reckless driving.
5:11 p.m. Mallard and Canary streets; Accident.
6:22 p.m. Sixth and Poplar streets; Suspicious subject.
6:42 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.
6:52 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
7:02 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Telephone harassment.
7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Warrant.
8:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
8:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
8:51 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.
9:41 p.m. Karen Street and Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.
9:50 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.
10:10 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:58 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Alarm.
11:47 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Lost and found.
Friday, Sept. 29
12:54 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
12:58 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
1:24 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Arrest.
1:40 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
1:44 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Loud music.
1:52 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.
4:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.