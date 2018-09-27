Radio logs for Sept. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8:34 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Crash.
8:48 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
9:37 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Arrest.
10:27 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Theft.
10:44 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.
11:34 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
11:44 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
1:08 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
1:23 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.
2:19 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
2:22 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
2:44 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Burglary.
3:03 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:12 p.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Telephone harassment.
4:03 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:10 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Crash.
6:54 p.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Theft.
7:04 p.m. Helen and Justa streets; Animal Complaint.
7:18 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.
8:24 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Complaint.
8:32 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Welfare concern.
9:42 p.m. 200 block of Arkansas Street; Medical.
9:42 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.
10:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:33 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:50 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.