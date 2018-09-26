Radio logs for Sept. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

6:29 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

7:23 a.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Juvenile problem.

8:26 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

8:41 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Telephone harassment.

10:05 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Juvenile problem.

10:55 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Telephone harassment.

11:29 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft.

11:47 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

12:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

12:25 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.

1:03 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

1:26 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.

2:08 p.m. La. 182 West; Traffic incident.

3:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

3:34 p.m. La. 182 West; Traffic incident.

3:47 p.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Complaint.

3:57 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

6:09 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problems.

7:03 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

10 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:08 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

1:35 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.

2:20 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.