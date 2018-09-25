Radio logs for Sept. 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Sept. 24
6:45 a.m. Sixth and General MacArthur Street; Assistance.
8:02 a.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.
8:33 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
9:24 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Building check.
9:31 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.
9:53 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.
10 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
11:30 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Disturbance.
1:40 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Phone harassment.
3:23 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical emergency.
3:33 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Medical emergency.
3:50 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
3:56 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Missing juvenile.
4:30 p.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
5:15 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
5:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
5:41 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal.
6:28 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:33 p.m. Palm and Cedar streets; Traffic incident.
8:05 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.
8:36 p.m. 8300 block of La. 182; Suspicious activity.
8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
9:13 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.
11:29 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Frequent patrols.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
2:39 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:53 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Suspicious activity.