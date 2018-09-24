Radio logs for Sept. 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 21

5:52 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Traffic incident.

7:56 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Assistance.

8:29 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

10:25 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:39 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

2:22 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

2:45 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Juvenile problems.

4:22 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal.

4:35 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Found item.

5:57 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Disturbance.

5:59 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

6:13 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

6:14 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

6:52 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Juvenile problem.

7:46 p.m. Glenwood Street; Patrol request.

8:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:39 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; 911 hang up.

10:38 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

11:08 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Arrest.

11:23 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

11:28 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

11:45 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

Saturday, Sept. 22

12:13 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up.

2:37 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:17 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.

8 a.m. Filmore Street; Arrest.

9:54 a.m. Sixth and Fig streets; Patrol request.

10:20 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Civil.

10:33 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Alarm.

10:50 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

12:12 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

12:26 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

1:05 p.m. Everett and Sixth streets; Loud music.

2:23 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

2:54 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

3:37 p.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:16 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Juvenile problem.

5:55 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

5:59 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:37 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:50 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

8:30 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

8:47 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

8:49 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

9:08 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Removal of subject.

9:43 p.m. Onstead Street; Arrest.

10:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:28 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:17 p.m. Pine and Cedar streets; Arrest.

11:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

11:51 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 23

12:16 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Animal complaint.

12:30 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

12:46 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

12:54 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Lost and found.

12:59 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:13 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:38 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.

3:37 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:07 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

8:40 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

9 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Vehicle burglary.

9:18 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Civil complaint.

9:20 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

9:37 a.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

10:03 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

10:07 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

11:49 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Vehicle accident.

12:17 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Accident.

1:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

2:01 p.m. Roderick Street; Complaint.

2:53 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Officer stand by.

2:57 p.m. Bush Street; Officer stand by.

5:02 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Traffic incident.

6:37 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Medical.

7:40 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Telephone harassment.

8:06 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

9:04 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

9:05 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Theft.

11:02 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 24

1:15 a.m. Federal Avenue and Barrow Street; Suspicious subject.

1:36 a.m. Federal Avenue and Belanger Street; Complaint.

3:36 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.