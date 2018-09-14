Radio logs for Sept. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 13

6:35 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problem.

6:56 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.

8:03 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Juvenile problem.

8:37 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:07 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.

10:14 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Burglary.

10:21 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Disturbance.

10:30 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Burglary.

11 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Theft.

11:24 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:38 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

12:04 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

12:26 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

12:48 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

1:47 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

2:10 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Removal of subject.

3:13 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

3:19 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

3:38 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

3:53 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Medical.

4:34 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:39 p.m. Front and Terrebonne streets; Traffic incident.

8:44 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

Friday, Sept. 14

3:07 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:51 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.