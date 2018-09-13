Radio logs for Sept. 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
7:01 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:19 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
8:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:12 a.m. 1300 block of Lakewood Drive; 911 hang up.
8:22 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Burglary.
8:43 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
9:19 a.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Medical.
9:29 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
10:24 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Lost and found.
11:12 a.m. Mark and McDermott drives; Arrest.
12:47 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Burglary.
12:56 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.
1:35 p.m. 3100 block of Susan Drive; Assistance.
3:24 p.m. Maryland Street; Traffic incident.
3:25 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:48 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
4:08 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
4:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
5:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
5:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
6:15 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
6:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Civil matter.
7:01 p.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Alarm.
7:08 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
8 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Found property.
Thursday, Sept. 13
2:14 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Assistance.
2:30 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Warrant arrest.
2:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Remove subject.
4:22 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.