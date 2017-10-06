Radio Logs for October 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 5
6:12 a.m. 800 Florida Alley; Complaint.
7:05 a.m. Filmore Street and Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
7:21 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
7:52 a.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
8:16 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.
9:10 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
11:19 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire.
12:05 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
12:24 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Complaint.
1:53 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Medical.
3:25 p.m. Glenwood and Roderick streets; Disturbance.
3:27 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
3:41 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
3:57 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Suspicious person.
4:50 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
7:39 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.
8:45 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
10:31 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:38 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
10:46 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Assistance.
Friday, Oct. 6
3:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Patrol request.
4:15 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.