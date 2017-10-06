Radio Logs for October 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 5

6:12 a.m. 800 Florida Alley; Complaint.

7:05 a.m. Filmore Street and Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

7:21 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

7:52 a.m. U.S. 90 and La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

8:16 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.

9:10 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

11:19 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire.

12:05 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

12:24 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Complaint.

1:53 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Medical.

3:25 p.m. Glenwood and Roderick streets; Disturbance.

3:27 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:41 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

3:57 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Suspicious person.

4:50 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

7:39 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.

8:45 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

10:31 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:38 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

10:46 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Assistance.

Friday, Oct. 6

3:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Patrol request.

4:15 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.