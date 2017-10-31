Radio Logs for October 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 26

5:50 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.

8:02 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Accident.

9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Forgery.

9:57 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

10:02 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:13 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Officer stand by.

11:01 a.m. Brownell Homes; Reckless driving.

2:05 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Reckless driving.

2:36 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:03 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

3:37 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

3:49 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Welfare concern.

3:49 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

4:20 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.

4:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

5:21 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

5:42 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Removal of subject.

6:50 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

7:17 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

7:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.

7:46 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Telephone harassment.

10:03 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:32 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

11:08 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Friday, Oct. 27

12:57 a.m. Acorn and Garber streets; Arrest.

1:39 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Theft.

2:09 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Animal complaint.

7:29 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical emergency.

8:08 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

8:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

8:51 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Stand by.

9:34 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:56 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Theft.

10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

10:11 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

10:38 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; 911 hang up call.

10:57 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Assistance.

11:07 a.m. Youngs Road and Fourth Street; Vehicle accident.

11:38 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

1:01 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Vehicle accident.

1:07 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

1:28 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Fight.

2 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:47 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Phone harassment.

4:45 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Fight.

5:01 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

6:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7 p.m. Belanger and Second streets; Intoxicated subject.

Saturday, Oct. 28

12:03 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

12:19 a.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Warrant.

1:18 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Theft.

2:16 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:22 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Crash.

2:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:15 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

11:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

11:40 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.

12:22 p.m. Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

12:55 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Alarm.

1:31 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

1:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

1:53 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Hit and run.

3:01 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; 911 hang up call.

4:02 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problems.

4:19 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

4:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

5:38 p.m. Seventh and Florence streets; Vehicle accident.

7:03 p.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

7:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:46 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

9:39 p.m. 900 block of Hickory Street; Loud music.

10:38 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

11:58 p.m. Morgan City; Fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 29

12:52 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

1:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

2:25 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

2:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:12 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Loud noise.

6:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7:18 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Fight.

9:08 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:55 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

11:24 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.

11:36 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Residence burglary.

1:29 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Disturbance.

2:49 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.

5:01 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Suspicious person.

6:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

6:13 p.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.

7:14 p.m. Everett Street; Fire.

7:49 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.

8:02 p.m. 1100 block of General MacArthur Street; Animal com-plaint.

9:15 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

10:18 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

10:39 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:45 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.

12:06 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

12:42 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

2:13 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Oct. 30

6:49 a.m. 1500 block of First Street; Complaint.

7:57 a.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Suspicious vehicle.

8:10 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Stand by.

8:40 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Animal complaint.

8:57 a.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:10 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:20 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.

9:33 a.m. Park Road; Reckless driver.

9:39 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

10:29 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

10:33 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Assistance.

11:01 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

11:08 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:13 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

11:25 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

11:33 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

12:34 p.m. Freret and Fourth streets; Traffic complaint.

12:42 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

1:18 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

1:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:50 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

2:10 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

2:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

2:27 p.m. Federal Avenue up ramp; Suspicious person.

2:51 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.

3:02 p.m. Eighth Street and Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.

3:46 p.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.

3:47 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Assistance.

3:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Harassment.

4:40 p.m. Garber Street and Levee Road; Complaint.

5:08 p.m. La. 70 and David Drive; Crash.

5:33 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Telephone harassment.

5:46 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

6:04 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:42 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

6:57 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:08 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

9:06 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

9:34 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Medical.

10:04 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

10:28 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.

11:01 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.