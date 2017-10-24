Radio Logs for October 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 23

6:29 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

7:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.

7:59 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

8:01 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

9:23 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:05 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

10:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Traffic incident.

12:15 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.

12:19 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Suspicious person.

12:23 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

1:57 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

2:12 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Removal of subject.

2:35 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

2:56 p.m. Second and Belanger streets; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Vehicle accident.

3:51 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.

4:24 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.

5:09 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Complaint.

5:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:07 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare concern.

9:31 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

9:32 p.m. 700 block of David Drive; Alarm.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

12:01 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

12:09 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:50 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Battery.

3:34 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Suspicious subject.