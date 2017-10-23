Radio Logs for October 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 20

6:55 a.m. Idaho and Kansas streets; Lost and found.

7:18 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

7:48 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Phone harassment.

7:53 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:43 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic Incident.

9:27 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Theft.

9:44 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

10:09 a.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Theft.

10:21 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

10:42 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Fire.

11:36 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Medical.

12:13 p.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

12:36 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Forgery.

3:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

5:52 p.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

5:53 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

6:05 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.

6:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.

7:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

8:07 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:23 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Assistance.

10:17 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Loud music.

11:21 p.m. Maryland Street; Arrest.

Saturday, Oct. 21

1:17 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

2:26 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

6:30 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Welfare concern.

7:39 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious person.

9:21 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

9:29 a.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal.

9:56 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

10:42 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Frequent patrols.

11:09 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Officer stand by.

11:16 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Frequent patrols.

11:44 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Harassment.

12:03 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Theft.

12:05 p.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Loud noise.

2:16 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Reckless driving.

2:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:37 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:20 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Theft.

5:38 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

5:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

5:43 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

6:06 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

6:35 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

6:41 p.m. 7100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:03 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

7:32 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

9:14 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:54 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

10:40 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:41 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:36 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

11:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

Sunday, Oct. 22

12:59 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Arrest.

3:09 a.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Medical.

6:02 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance..

7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance

11:09 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

11:11 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

11:12 a.m. 2900 block of Eastgate; Alarm.

11:30 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Animal.

12:07 p.m. Fig and Cy-press streets; Utilities.

12:08 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious activity.

12:22 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Removal of subject.

12:23 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Civil matter.

1:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

1:23 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Juvenile problems.

1:48 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.

1:56 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious activity.

2:34 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problems.

3:28 p.m. Veteran’s Boulevard and Mallard Street; Utilities.

3:45 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:25 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

4:52 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Theft.

5 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.

6:07 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up call.

6:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:33 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Warrant.

6:35 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

6:56 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; 911 hang up call.

6:59 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:03 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.

7:22 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.

9:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:09 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

10:15 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Assistance.

10:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:49 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

Monday, Oct. 23

12:10 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

1:54 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Animal complaint.

2:55 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Animal complaint.

4:36 a.m. La. 182 East; Assistance.