Radio Logs for October 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8:01 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Officer stand by.

10:10 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Officer stand by.

11:17 a.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Medical.

12:47 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

1:15 p.m. U.S. 90/ La. 70 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

1:35 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

1:38 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Forgery.

2:36 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

2:51 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

3:40 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Traffic incident.

4:03 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Street; Suspicious person.

4:22 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Frequent patrols.

4:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

5:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

5:59 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

6:41 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

7:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.

7:19 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

7:52 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

8:30 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

8:30 p.m. Diane Drive; Complaint.

9:39 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Arrest.

9:54 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

10:17 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.

11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

8:12 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

8:39 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

9:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:54 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Traffic complaint.

11:47 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

1:21 p.m. Centerville; Arrest.

1:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

2:29 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

3:40 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

3:52 p.m. Sixth Street and La. 182; Crash.

3:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:33 p.m. Ninth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

4:55 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

5:56 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Animal complaint.

6:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Bicycle theft.

7:18 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:24 p.m. 8100 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious subjects.

7:47 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.

9:11 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious person.

9:17 p.m. Vine Drive; Patrol request.

Thursday, Oct. 19

12:05 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

1:49 a.m. Federal Avenue and Louisa Street; Patrol.

4:57 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.