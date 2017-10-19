Radio Logs for October 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8:01 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Officer stand by.
10:10 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Officer stand by.
11:17 a.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Medical.
12:47 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
1:15 p.m. U.S. 90/ La. 70 Junction; Stalled vehicle.
1:35 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
1:38 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Forgery.
2:36 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
2:51 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
3:40 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Traffic incident.
4:03 p.m. 1000 block of Walnut Street; Suspicious person.
4:22 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Frequent patrols.
4:59 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
5:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
5:59 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
6:41 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.
7:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.
7:19 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.
7:52 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.
8:30 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. Diane Drive; Complaint.
9:39 p.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Arrest.
9:54 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.
10:17 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.
11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
8:12 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
8:39 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
9:34 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:54 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Traffic complaint.
11:47 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
1:21 p.m. Centerville; Arrest.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
2:29 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
3:40 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
3:52 p.m. Sixth Street and La. 182; Crash.
3:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:33 p.m. Ninth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.
4:55 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
5:56 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Animal complaint.
6:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Bicycle theft.
7:18 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:24 p.m. 8100 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious subjects.
7:47 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problems.
9:11 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Suspicious person.
9:17 p.m. Vine Drive; Patrol request.
Thursday, Oct. 19
12:05 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
1:49 a.m. Federal Avenue and Louisa Street; Patrol.
4:57 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.