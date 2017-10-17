Radio Logs for October 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 16

7:26 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Juvenile problems.

9:50 a.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Accident.

10:40 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

10:48 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

11:10 a.m. La. 182 and Justa Street; Accident.

1:33 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Com-plaint.

1:48 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

3:10 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.

4:25 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.

4:33 p.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Frequent patrols.

5:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.

5:16 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Traffic incident.

7:18 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.

8:40 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.

8:40 p.m. Roselawn Drive; Complaint.

8:54 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Street; Complaint.

9:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

9:02 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical.

9:02 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:04 p.m. 1600 block of Willow Bend Drive; Complaint.

9:14 p.m. McDermott Drive; Complaint.

9:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:44 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

10:44 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:15 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Complaint.

11:20 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.

11:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

11:51 p.m. 400 block of Third Street; Alarm.