Radio Logs for October 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Oct. 16
7:26 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Juvenile problems.
9:50 a.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Accident.
10:40 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
10:48 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
11:10 a.m. La. 182 and Justa Street; Accident.
1:33 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Com-plaint.
1:48 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.
3:10 p.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Disturbance.
4:25 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.
4:33 p.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Frequent patrols.
5:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.
5:16 p.m. Seventh and Marguerite streets; Traffic incident.
7:18 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.
8:40 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Complaint.
8:40 p.m. Roselawn Drive; Complaint.
8:54 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Street; Complaint.
9:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
9:02 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical.
9:02 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:04 p.m. 1600 block of Willow Bend Drive; Complaint.
9:14 p.m. McDermott Drive; Complaint.
9:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:44 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.
10:44 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:15 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Complaint.
11:20 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
11:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
11:51 p.m. 400 block of Third Street; Alarm.