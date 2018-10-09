Radio logs for Oct. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 8

6:55 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

7:17 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

8:56 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

10:19 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:23 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

12:05 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

12:45 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

1:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.

2:04 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

2:24 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Medical.

3:38 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; 911 hang up.

3:51 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Lost and found.

4:04 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

4:16 p.m. Wise Street; Animal.

6:11 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.

6:45 p.m. Florence Street; Accident.

6:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:21 p.m. Egle Street; Loud music.

10:57 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Welfare concern.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

1:41 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

5:32 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious activity.