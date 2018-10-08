Radio logs for Oct. 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Oct. 5
8:03 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
8:08 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Theft.
8:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; 911 hang up.
9:15 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:38 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.
9:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
1:18 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
1:20 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:30 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
1:31 p.m. Garber Street; Loud music.
2:14 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Crash.
2:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:13 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
3:52 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:30 p.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Disturbance.
5:01 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
5:02 p.m. Second Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
6:46 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:40 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.
10:21 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:25 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.
10:33 p.m. 500 block of Arizona Street; Animal complaint.
10:35 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Noise complaint.
11:03 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
11:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
Saturday, Oct. 6
12:06 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assistance.
12:53 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver.
1:06 a.m. Short near Cherry streets; Noise complaint.
1:07 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Noise complaint.
2:24 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Assistance.
2:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Intoxicated subject.
4:55 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.
5:52 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
7:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:03 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.
8:33 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
10:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.
10:48 a.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Animal complaint.
10:48 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.
10:55 a.m. La. 182; Crash.
11:33 a.m. Fig Street; Welfare concern.
11:53 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:40 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Juvenile problem.
3:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
4:18 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
6:16 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard near U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
6:48 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
6:52 p.m. Greenwood near Seventh streets; Welfare concern.
7:55 p.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.
9:04 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:13 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.
9:48 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Traffic incident.
10:10 p.m. La. 182 near David Drive; Reckless driver.
11:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 7
1:24 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
1:26 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1:33 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.
2:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:47 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.
7:52 a.m. La. 70; Crash.
10:28 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
10:31 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
10:38 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.
11:02 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
11:20 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
11:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:42 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Hit and run.
1:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:51 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:22 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Stand by.
2:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
2:43 p.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Criminal damage to property.
3:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.
4:18 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.
4:28 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
6:51 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Investigation.
7:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.
7:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
7:51 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.
8:45 p.m. 600 block of Roderick Street; Hang up call.
9:58 p.m. Sixth Street, Berwick; Assistance.
10:14 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Investigation.
10:27 p.m. Shaw Park; Utility complaint.
Monday, Oct. 8
12:15 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Arrest.
12:55 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Criminal trespass.