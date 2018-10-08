Radio logs for Oct. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 5

8:03 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

8:08 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Theft.

8:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; 911 hang up.

9:15 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:38 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.

9:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:39 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

1:18 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

1:20 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:30 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

1:31 p.m. Garber Street; Loud music.

2:14 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Crash.

2:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:13 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

3:52 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:30 p.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Disturbance.

5:01 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

5:02 p.m. Second Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

6:46 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:40 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.

10:21 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:25 p.m. Fifth and Everett streets; Investigation.

10:33 p.m. 500 block of Arizona Street; Animal complaint.

10:35 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Noise complaint.

11:03 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

11:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

Saturday, Oct. 6

12:06 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Assistance.

12:53 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Reckless driver.

1:06 a.m. Short near Cherry streets; Noise complaint.

1:07 a.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Noise complaint.

2:24 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Assistance.

2:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Intoxicated subject.

4:55 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.

5:52 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

7:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:03 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:33 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

10:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

10:48 a.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Animal complaint.

10:48 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.

10:55 a.m. La. 182; Crash.

11:33 a.m. Fig Street; Welfare concern.

11:53 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:40 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Juvenile problem.

3:12 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

4:18 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:16 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard near U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

6:48 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

6:52 p.m. Greenwood near Seventh streets; Welfare concern.

7:55 p.m. 1000 block of Stephensville Road; Assistance.

9:04 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:13 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.

9:48 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Traffic incident.

10:10 p.m. La. 182 near David Drive; Reckless driver.

11:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Sunday, Oct. 7

1:24 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:26 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1:33 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.

2:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:47 a.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.

7:52 a.m. La. 70; Crash.

10:28 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

10:31 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

10:38 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.

11:02 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:07 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

11:20 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

11:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:42 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Hit and run.

1:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:51 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:22 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Stand by.

2:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

2:43 p.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.

4:18 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.

4:28 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

6:51 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Investigation.

7:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.

7:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

7:51 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.

8:45 p.m. 600 block of Roderick Street; Hang up call.

9:58 p.m. Sixth Street, Berwick; Assistance.

10:14 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Investigation.

10:27 p.m. Shaw Park; Utility complaint.

Monday, Oct. 8

12:15 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Arrest.

12:55 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Criminal trespass.