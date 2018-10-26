Radio logs for Oct. 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 25
7:46 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
8:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:52 a.m. 1100 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
9:52 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Theft.
10 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assault.
10:56 a.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.
11:57 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
12:27 p.m. Sixth Street and Ditch Avenue; Stand by.
12:53 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:08 p.m. Eighth near Clothilde streets; Medical.
1:53 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
1:55 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
2:54 p.m. Maple Street; Traffic incident.
4 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Alarm.
4:08 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.
4:13 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.
4:30 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Investigation.
5:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Animal complaint.
6:55 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Welfare concern.
7:08 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problem.
7:52 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
7:55 p.m. Chestnut and Wytchwood drives; Animal complaint.
9:03 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
9:26 p.m. 1700 block of West Garner Street; Animal complaint.
9:41 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
11 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Arrest.
11:18 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Alarm.
Friday, Oct. 26
12:35 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
12:47 a.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.