Radio logs for Oct. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 25

7:46 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8:08 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:52 a.m. 1100 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:52 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Theft.

10 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assault.

10:56 a.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.

11:57 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

12:27 p.m. Sixth Street and Ditch Avenue; Stand by.

12:53 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:08 p.m. Eighth near Clothilde streets; Medical.

1:53 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

1:55 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

2:54 p.m. Maple Street; Traffic incident.

4 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Alarm.

4:08 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.

4:13 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

4:30 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Investigation.

5:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Animal complaint.

6:55 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Welfare concern.

7:08 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problem.

7:52 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:55 p.m. Chestnut and Wytchwood drives; Animal complaint.

9:03 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

9:26 p.m. 1700 block of West Garner Street; Animal complaint.

9:41 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Arrest.

11:18 p.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Alarm.

Friday, Oct. 26

12:35 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

12:47 a.m. 900 block of David Drive; Alarm.