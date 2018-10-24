Radio logs for Oct. 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

7 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

7:28 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

7:33 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Suspicious person.

8:40 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical emergency.

9:37 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

10:26 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

10:28 a.m. La. 182 East; Traffic incident.

10:53 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Vehicle accident.

11:04 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

1:14 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Fight.

2:11 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Medical emergency.

4:25 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

4:41 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

6:08 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

6:17 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Alarm.

7:20 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Lost and found.

7:49 p.m. Florence and Ninth streets; Accident.

8:10 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:25 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Frequent patrols.

9:55 p.m. 1700 block of West Garner Street; Animal.

10:01 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Alarm.

11:30 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.