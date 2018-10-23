Radio logs for Oct. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 22

7:28 a.m. U.S. 90 West near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.

7:45 a.m. Roderick near Chennault streets; Complaint.

8:21 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Trespassing.

8:29 a.m. Allison before Justa streets; Stalled vehicle.

8:49 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical emergency.

10:33 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.

10:54 a.m. 1100 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

11:22 a.m. Roderick Street; Disturbance.

1:24 p.m. Headland Street near Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:41 p.m. U.S. 90 East between Federal Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

2:15 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Disturbance.

2:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Simple battery.

4:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East past Martin Luther King Boulevard Exit; Fire.

5:15 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Assistance.

5:16 p.m. Freret near Seventh streets; Suspicious person.

5:54 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:17 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.

6:51 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

7:34 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

8:04 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

8:14 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

8:21 p.m. Willard and Eighth streets; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. Fourth Street; Traffic incident.

8:54 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.

11:03 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

11:11 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Complaint.

11:29 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:40 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

3 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.