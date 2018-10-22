Radio logs for Oct. 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 19

7:08 a.m. Hickory and Sixth streets; Stalled vehicle.

7:45 a.m. Terrebonne near Second streets; Traffic incident.

7:54 a.m. 7600 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:59 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:03 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.

8:37 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

8:58 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.

9:32 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

10:14 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.

10:19 a.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

10:36 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

12:47 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

1:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

1:47 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.

2:02 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Traffic incident.

2:13 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Arrest.

3:31 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Utilities.

5:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

5:16 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

5:46 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Animal complaint.

5:49 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.

5:57 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Animal complaint.

6:06 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Assistance.

6:17 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Medical.

8:23 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

8:37 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Patrol request.

9:04 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

9:23 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Complaint.

10:01 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

10:07 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

11:28 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:29 p.m. Dale Street; Arrest.

Saturday, Oct. 20

1:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:58 a.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Complaint.

2:20 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Arrest.

2:22 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

4:01 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.

4:24 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

6:57 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Remove subject.

8:50 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Investigation.

9:05 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

9:15 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

10:57 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.

11:17 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Theft.

11:36 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Criminal damage.

11:57 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Vehicle accident.

12:48 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Public inquiry.

1:30 p.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Vehicle accident.

1:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:08 p.m. Chennault Street; Investigation.

2:17 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

2:19 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.

6:11 p.m. Iowa and Florence streets; Disturbance.

6:40 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

6:46 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Complaint.

6:57 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

7:37 p.m. General McArthur and Sixth streets; Crash.

7:47 p.m. 700 block of Arenz Street; Welfare concern.

8:24 p.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Loud music.

9:22 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Arrest.

10:45 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

10:49 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:21 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Oct. 21

12:09 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:24 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

1:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:54 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:07 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Loud music.

3:18 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Fire.

3:18 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

3:25 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.

6 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

7:53 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

9:41 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

10:39 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.

11:54 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Assistance.

12:13 p.m. Old Bridge; Criminal mischief.

12:32 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Civil matter.

12:54 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

4:45 p.m. Bowman Street near Federal Avenue; Noise complaint.

5:54 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

6:44 p.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:52 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:22 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

8:13 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Stand by.

8:28 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

8:31 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:45 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Complaint.

8:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:15 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

9:56 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Juvenile problem.

Monday, Oct. 22

12:16 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

1:44 a.m. La. 182 West; Assistance.

4:55 a.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.