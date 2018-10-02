Radio logs for Oct. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 1

7:22 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical

8:15 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problem

9:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash

10:10 a.m. 1200 block of Walnut Drive; Medical

10:27 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm

11:01 a.m. Louisa Street; Complaint

12:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest

12:40 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues; Disturbance

12:42 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle

1:18 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance

2:17 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Hit and run

2:19 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Medical

3 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up

3:06 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical

3:34 p.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Arrest

3:55 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Stalled vehicle

4:28 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by

4:50 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint

5:36 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Civil matter

5:39 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest

5:45 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Criminal damage

6:13 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Stand by

6:31 p.m. 100 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance

6:52 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint

7:49 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Advisory

7:51 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Advisory

7:55 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Assistance

8:02 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Battery

8:19 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Unfounded complaint

9:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Investigation

9:27 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious person

10:54 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Communication complaint

Tuesday, Oct. 2

12:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Stand by

12:33 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person

5:10 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Hang up call