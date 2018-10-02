Radio logs for Oct. 2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Oct. 1
7:22 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical
8:15 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problem
9:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash
10:10 a.m. 1200 block of Walnut Drive; Medical
10:27 a.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm
11:01 a.m. Louisa Street; Complaint
12:23 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest
12:40 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues; Disturbance
12:42 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle
1:18 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance
2:17 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Hit and run
2:19 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Medical
3 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up
3:06 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical
3:34 p.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Arrest
3:55 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Stalled vehicle
4:28 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by
4:50 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint
5:36 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Civil matter
5:39 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest
5:45 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Criminal damage
6:13 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Stand by
6:31 p.m. 100 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance
6:52 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint
7:49 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Advisory
7:51 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Advisory
7:55 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Assistance
8:02 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Battery
8:19 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Unfounded complaint
9:04 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Investigation
9:27 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious person
10:54 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Communication complaint
Tuesday, Oct. 2
12:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Stand by
12:33 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person
5:10 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Hang up call