Radio logs for Oct. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 18
6:53 a.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driving.
7:11 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
7:34 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.
7:38 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
8:22 a.m. 2000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
8:55 a.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.
9:12 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Fire.
10:10 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
10:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
12:11 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
1:09 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
1:55 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
2:29 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Accident.
2:58 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Assistance.
3:36 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
4:12 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic incident.
4:38 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
5:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
5:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.
6:09 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
6:11 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:18 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Theft.
6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:43 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.
8:28 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:32 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
8:35 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
9:12 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
9:37 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
9:53 p.m. Karen and Chestnut drives; Complaint.
9:54 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint.
10:20 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
10:34 p.m. Roderick Street; Arrest.
10:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
11:08 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
11:43 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious Subject.
Friday, Oct. 19
1:59 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Arrest.
2:46 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
4:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.