Radio logs for Oct. 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 18

6:53 a.m. U.S. 90; Reckless driving.

7:11 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

7:34 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

7:38 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

8:22 a.m. 2000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

8:55 a.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Assistance.

9:12 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Fire.

10:10 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

10:50 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

12:11 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

1:09 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

1:55 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

2:29 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Accident.

2:58 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Assistance.

3:36 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

4:12 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic incident.

4:38 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

5:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

5:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.

6:09 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

6:11 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:18 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Theft.

6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:43 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.

8:28 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:32 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:35 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

9:12 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

9:37 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

9:53 p.m. Karen and Chestnut drives; Complaint.

9:54 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint.

10:20 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

10:34 p.m. Roderick Street; Arrest.

10:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

11:08 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

11:43 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious Subject.

Friday, Oct. 19

1:59 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Arrest.

2:46 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

4:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.