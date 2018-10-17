Radio logs for Oct. 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

7:13 a.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Warrant arrest.

7:35 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

8 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

8:23 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

8:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:37 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

10:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:28 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Lost and found.

11:32 a.m. Seventh Street near Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:58 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.

1:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

1:44 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Medical.

2:10 p.m. David Drive and Marguerite Street; Arrest.

2:13 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

2:24 p.m. 800 block of First Street; Investigation.

2:53 p.m. Sixth and Belanger streets; Traffic incident.

3:08 p.m. Allison Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.

3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:18 p.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

3:57 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Remove subject.

4:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.

5:23 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.

5:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

6:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:56 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

7:28 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Arrest.

7:43 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

8:02 p.m. Allison Street; Stalled vehicle.

8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:43 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subjects.

9:38 p.m. Roderick Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:38 p.m. 800 block of Susan Street; Patrol request.

10:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

12:11 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

1:48 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

2:17 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:15 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.