Radio logs for Oct. 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
7:13 a.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Warrant arrest.
7:35 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
8 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
8:23 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Criminal damage to property.
8:37 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
10:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:28 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Lost and found.
11:32 a.m. Seventh Street near Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
12:58 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Vehicle accident.
1:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
1:44 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Medical.
2:10 p.m. David Drive and Marguerite Street; Arrest.
2:13 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
2:24 p.m. 800 block of First Street; Investigation.
2:53 p.m. Sixth and Belanger streets; Traffic incident.
3:08 p.m. Allison Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.
3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:18 p.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
3:57 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Remove subject.
4:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.
5:23 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.
5:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
6:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:56 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
7:28 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Arrest.
7:43 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
8:02 p.m. Allison Street; Stalled vehicle.
8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:43 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subjects.
9:38 p.m. Roderick Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:38 p.m. 800 block of Susan Street; Patrol request.
10:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
12:11 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
1:48 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
2:17 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:15 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.