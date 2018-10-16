Radio logs for Oct. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 15

6:53 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

6:53 a.m. Old Bridge; Traffic incident.

7:54 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8:12 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

8:14 a.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Investigation.

8:34 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.

10:05 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Assistance.

12:09 p.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

1:38 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

2:06 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Arrest.

4:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

4:18 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Loud music.

6:15 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Signs and signals.

6:37 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

7:16 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Vehicle fire.

7:38 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

8:18 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Hit and run.

8:35 p.m. Chatsworth and Walnut drives; Complaint.

8:55 p.m. Vine and Walnut drives; Complaint.

8:59 p.m. Walnut Drive; Disturbance.

9:04 p.m. Chatsworth and Walnut drives; Disturbance.

9:34 p.m. Karen Drive; Disturbance.

9:52 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

10:07 p.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Arrest.

10:14 p.m. Chennault Street; Patrol request.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

12:31 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

12:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:15 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

3:48 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

4:12 a.m. First Street; Suspicious subject.