Radio Logs for November 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

6:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare concern.

7:46 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

9:33 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

9:33 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

9:47 a.m. La. 70; Animal complaint.

10:01 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

12:14 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Crash.

12:29 p.m. Duke Street; Hit and run.

12:45 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.

12:50 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Suspicious subject.

1:40 p.m. 1300 block of Lakewood Drive; 911 hang up call.

1:43 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.

2:04 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Com-plaint.

2:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

3:27 p.m. Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:12 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

4:37 p.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.

4:51 p.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

5:59 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

6:43 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.

9:12 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Suspicious person.

9:25 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Frequent patrols.

9:30 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

Thursday, Nov. 9

12:30 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious person.

2:23 a.m. Florida and Freret streets; Disturbance.

4:07 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up.