Radio Logs for November 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 6

9:21 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:23 a.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic complaint.

11 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Crash.

12:03 p.m. Third Street and South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:22 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

12:44 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Stalled vehicle.

1:03 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

1:29 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

2:06 p.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

2:19 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.

2:24 p.m. 1200 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

3:53 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Assistance.

4:51 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.

5:29 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

5:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

6:30 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

7:25 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

7:51 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

8:41 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:34 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifter.

10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

10:02 p.m. Second and Onstead streets; Suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

1:13 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Complaint.

7:46 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

8:44 a.m. Freret Street; Complaint.

9:05 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Assistance.

9:34 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment.

10:17 a.m. Ninth Street; Suspicious subject.

11:13 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:46 a.m. La. 182; Found property.

12:41 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Hit and run.

1:27 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

4:26 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

4:48 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Fire.

5 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

5:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Debris in roadway.

5:38 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

6:14 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

6:56 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

7:30 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Animal complaint.

8:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Vehicle burglary.

8:57 p.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

9:49 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

11:40 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

12:06 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

12:23 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

1:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

4:47 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.