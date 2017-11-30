Radio Logs for November 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
6:57 a.m. Federal Avenue near Onstead Street; Suspicious juvenile.
7:23 a.m. 200 block of Second Street; Fire.
10:29 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:43 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Welfare concern.
11:06 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
12:43 p.m. David Drive near La. 70; Vehicle accident.
1:17 p.m. Brashear near Victor II boulevards; Vehicle accident.
3:02 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.
3:16 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
4:31 p.m. Sixth Street near Ditch Avenue; Accident
6:31 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.
7:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
7:11 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
7:49 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.
7:59 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Traffic complaint.
9:09 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
9:31 p.m. Patterson; Warrant arrest.
10:17 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Burglary.
10:52 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Theft.
11:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
11:42 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Traffic complaint.
Thursday, Nov. 30
12:14 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
1:40 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.