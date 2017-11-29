Radio Logs for November 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
6:27 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
7:09 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.
7:50 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.
8:43 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
9:12 a.m. 200 block of Pecos Street; Animal complaint.
9:24 a.m. Levee Road; Complaint.
10:45 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.
11:02 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.
11:32 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Com-plaint.
11:59 a.m. Short Street; Animal com-plaint.
12:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
12:53 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Traffic incident.
1:07 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
1:48 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
2:06 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
2:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:39 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Stand by.
7:42 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Animal.
8:44 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Street; Theft.
10:06 p.m. Terrebonne and Sixth streets; Frequent patrols.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
1:01 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious activity.
2:48 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.