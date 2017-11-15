Radio Logs for November 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

6:13 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:13 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Frequent patrols.

7:45 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

7:58 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless driver.

7:59 a.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Stalled vehicle.

8:55 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.

9:12 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

12:16 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

12:27 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.

12:48 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.

1:58 p.m. Egle Street between Sixth Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.

3:54 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:37 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Fire complaint.

4:49 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

5:25 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Harassment.

6:05 p.m. Front and Onstead streets; Juvenile problems.

6:40 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Disturbance.

7:53 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problems.

8:11 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:15 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Harassment.

9:43 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:48 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

12:06 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:13 a.m. U.S. 90; Accident.

2:24 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.

3:28 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Suspicious person.