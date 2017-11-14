Radio Logs for November 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 13
6:31 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Alarm.
8:15 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.
9:20 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
9:37 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Juvenile complaint.
9:56 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:01 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
10:15 a.m. Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.
10:25 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
10:56 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
11:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
11:21 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
12:46 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.
12:49 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile complaint.
1:35 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Medical.
1:38 p.m. Old Bridge; Complaint.
1:43 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Juvenile complaint.
4:38 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
5:01 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
5:40 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Removal of subject.
6 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Traffic incident.
6:21 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
6:29 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
7:16 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Alarm.
8:24 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.
8:27 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
8:33 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Phone harassment.
8:44 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Com-plaint.
9:27 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Frequent patrol.
9:42 p.m. Duke and Fifth streets; Suspicious person.
10:18 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
10:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
11:16 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Headland Street; Animal.
11:37 p.m. First and Barrow streets; Utilities.
11:38 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
12:17 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:18 a.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Accident.
1:02 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
5:03 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.