Radio logs for Nov. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

7:10 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:08 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.

8:14 a.m. Redwood Street and La. 182; Disturbance.

9:06 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

9:06 a.m. Filmore Street; Complaint.

10:07 a.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

10:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

10:48 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

11:25 a.m. Youngs Road; Arrest.

11:45 a.m. 1100 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal complaint.

12:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:31 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

12:33 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Hit and run.

1:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:46 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

1:48 p.m. Justa Street; Complaint.

2:26 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Telephone harassment.

2:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Patrol request.

2:42 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:09 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:33 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

3:42 p.m. Greenwood Street; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

3:57 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

4:25 p.m. Utah Street and Levee Road; Assistance.

6:19 p.m. Mallard Street; Arrest.

6:41 p.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Hang up call.

6:55 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

8:37 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Stand by.

9:11 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Stand by.

9:14 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Remove subject.

10:09 p.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

10:42 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

Thursday, Nov. 8

2:05 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

2:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.