Radio logs for Nov. 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 1

6:42 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:58 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:07 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.

7:12 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.

7:26 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

7:58 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:02 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

9:09 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:36 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.

10:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:21 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.

12:30 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

12:47 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Stand by.

12:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:49 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Medical.

2:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:49 p.m. La. 70 and David Drive; Crash.

3:21 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Loud music.

3:28 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

3:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.

4:47 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

Friday, Nov. 2

5:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle burglary.

5:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

6:36 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Supplemental report.

6:48 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Assistance.

7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:08 p.m. Fig Street near Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.

8:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.

8:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West near Martin Luther King down ramp; Stalled vehicle.

9:23 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:25 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Fire alarm.

10:37 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Reckless operation.

10:53 p.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

11:06 p.m. 100 block of Oregon Street; Investigation.

11:40 p.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Investigation.

Saturday, Nov. 3

12:21 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

2:18 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Arrest.

3:29 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Criminal trespassing.

8:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:12 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

10:42 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:49 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.

12 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

1:18 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.

1:52 p.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Crash.

2:22 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

3:29 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

5:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Assistance.

5:53 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

6:18 p.m. 700 block of Carline Street, Berwick; Assistance.

6:24 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Battery.

6:50 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Burglary.

6:56 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Arrest.

7:58 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:32 p.m. Front and Freret streets; Lost and found.

8:57 p.m. Front and Terrebonne streets; Utilities.

9:43 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.

Sunday, Nov. 4

1:39 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

1 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Hang up call.

1:15 a.m. Francis near Fifth streets, Berwick; Assistance.

2:04 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Medical.

2:11 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Unauthorized use.

4:18 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Fire alarm.

4:46 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Assistance.

7:13 a.m. Marquis Manor; Medical.

9:50 a.m. Wren Street; Complaint.

11:24 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

11:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

1:13 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Theft.

1:34 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Alarm.

5:35 p.m. Foot of old bridge, Berwick; Arrest.

6:11 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

6:43 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

7:07 p.m. Third and Everett streets; Warrant arrest.

7:46 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Remaining where forbidden.

8:45 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.

9:53 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Noise complaint.

11:27 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Arrest.

11:37 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

Monday, Nov. 5

2:53 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Arrest.

3:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.