Radio logs for Nov. 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 1
6:42 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
6:58 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:07 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.
7:12 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.
7:26 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
7:58 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
8:02 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
9:09 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:36 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:21 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Arrest.
12:30 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
12:47 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Stand by.
12:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:49 p.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Medical.
2:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:49 p.m. La. 70 and David Drive; Crash.
3:21 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Loud music.
3:28 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
3:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:55 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.
4:47 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
Friday, Nov. 2
5:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle burglary.
5:41 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
6:36 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Supplemental report.
6:48 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Assistance.
7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:08 p.m. Fig Street near Veterans Boulevard; Animal complaint.
8:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.
8:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West near Martin Luther King down ramp; Stalled vehicle.
9:23 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:25 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Fire alarm.
10:37 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Reckless operation.
10:53 p.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.
11:06 p.m. 100 block of Oregon Street; Investigation.
11:40 p.m. 1400 block of Mayon Street; Investigation.
Saturday, Nov. 3
12:21 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
2:18 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Arrest.
3:29 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Criminal trespassing.
8:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:12 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
10:42 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:49 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
12 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
1:18 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90; Stalled vehicle.
1:52 p.m. Eighth and Florence streets; Crash.
2:22 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
3:29 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
5:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Assistance.
5:53 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.
6:18 p.m. 700 block of Carline Street, Berwick; Assistance.
6:24 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Battery.
6:50 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Burglary.
6:56 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Arrest.
7:58 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:32 p.m. Front and Freret streets; Lost and found.
8:57 p.m. Front and Terrebonne streets; Utilities.
9:43 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.
Sunday, Nov. 4
1:39 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
1 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Hang up call.
1:15 a.m. Francis near Fifth streets, Berwick; Assistance.
2:04 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Medical.
2:11 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Unauthorized use.
4:18 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Fire alarm.
4:46 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Assistance.
7:13 a.m. Marquis Manor; Medical.
9:50 a.m. Wren Street; Complaint.
11:24 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
11:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
1:13 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Theft.
1:34 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Alarm.
5:35 p.m. Foot of old bridge, Berwick; Arrest.
6:11 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
6:43 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.
7:07 p.m. Third and Everett streets; Warrant arrest.
7:46 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Remaining where forbidden.
8:45 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.
9:53 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Noise complaint.
11:27 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Arrest.
11:37 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
Monday, Nov. 5
2:53 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Arrest.
3:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.