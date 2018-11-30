Radio logs for Nov. 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 29

5:58 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Suspicious person.

6:14 a.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

6:24 a.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Alarm.

6:51 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problems.

8:16 a.m. Cedar/Belanger streets; Complaint.

8:26 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

8:41 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.

8:42 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:10 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Assistance.

10:27 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.

10:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

10:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

11:07 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

12:32 p.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Stalled vehicle.

12:58 p.m. 1000 block of Pine Street; Complaint.

1:21 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

1:38 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Reckless driver.

2:02 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Officer stand by.

2:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Simple battery.

2:32 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

3:12 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.

3:40 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

3:44 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

4:06 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

5:20 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

5:50 p.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Accident.

6:12 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.

6:49 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

8:03 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

8:12 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

9:42 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Disturbance.

10:55 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

11:10 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

Friday, Nov. 30

1:32 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.

1:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.

2 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:37 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.