Radio logs for Nov. 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Nov. 29
5:58 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Suspicious person.
6:14 a.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.
6:24 a.m. 3000 block of Francis Drive; Alarm.
6:51 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problems.
8:16 a.m. Cedar/Belanger streets; Complaint.
8:26 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.
8:41 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.
8:42 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:10 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Assistance.
10:27 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Building check.
10:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
10:57 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
11:07 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
12:32 p.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Stalled vehicle.
12:58 p.m. 1000 block of Pine Street; Complaint.
1:21 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
1:38 p.m. Allison and Justa streets; Reckless driver.
2:02 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Officer stand by.
2:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Simple battery.
2:32 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
3:12 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.
3:40 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
3:44 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
4:06 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
5:20 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
5:50 p.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Accident.
6:12 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.
6:49 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.
8:03 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
8:12 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.
9:42 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Disturbance.
10:55 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
11:10 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
Friday, Nov. 30
1:32 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.
1:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Medical.
2 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:37 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.