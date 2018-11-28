Radio logs for Nov. 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
7:36 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Welfare check.
8:21 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:24 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.
11:24 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
12:06 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.
2:35 p.m. Federal Avenue and Kidd Street; Complaint.
3:26 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
5:36 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Vehicle accident.
5:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Consumer complaint.
5:55 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.
6:21 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Remove subject.
6:21 p.m. La. 182 and Florence Street; Vehicle accident.
7:31 p.m. La. 182 and Florence Street; Arrest.
8:37 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident.
8:43 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.
8:53 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Hang up call.
9:41 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Fireworks.
11:51 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
11:58 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Open door check.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
1:32 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Patrol.
2:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
3:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.