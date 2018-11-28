Radio logs for Nov. 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

7:36 a.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Welfare check.

8:21 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:24 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.

11:24 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

12:06 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.

2:35 p.m. Federal Avenue and Kidd Street; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

5:36 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Vehicle accident.

5:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Consumer complaint.

5:55 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

6:21 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Remove subject.

6:21 p.m. La. 182 and Florence Street; Vehicle accident.

7:31 p.m. La. 182 and Florence Street; Arrest.

8:37 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident.

8:43 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.

8:53 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Hang up call.

9:41 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Fireworks.

11:51 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

11:58 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Open door check.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

1:32 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Patrol.

2:08 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

3:30 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.