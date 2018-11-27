Radio logs for Nov. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 26

8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

8:41 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:38 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Business burglary.

9:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

12:13 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

1:13 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

1:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:19 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical emergency.

3:15 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

5:54 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Theft.

5:56 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

6:05 p.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Fire incident.

6:51 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Private property accident.

7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

8:24 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:36 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

11:26 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Arrest.