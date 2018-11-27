Radio logs for Nov. 27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 26
8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
8:41 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:38 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Business burglary.
9:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
12:13 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
1:13 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
1:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:19 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical emergency.
3:15 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
5:54 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Theft.
5:56 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
6:05 p.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Fire incident.
6:51 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Private property accident.
7 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
8:24 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:36 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
11:26 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Arrest.