Radio logs for Nov. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
7:10 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:17 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Suspicious person.
8:44 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:46 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.
10:29 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; 911 hang up call.
10:36 a.m. Levee Road and Lawrence Street; Warrants.
10:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
12:49 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:51 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.
1:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Building check.
1:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
1:47 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.
2:05 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Building check.
2:35 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
4:40 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
5:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Building check.
5:31 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
5:39 p.m. Onstead Street; Reckless driver.
5:48 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
7:19 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
7:57 p.m. Sixth and Kentucky Streets; Investigation.
9:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
10:05 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Investigation.
10:21 p.m. Levee Road and Pecan Street; Arrest.
11:30 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Assistance.
11:54 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Investigation.
Thursday, Nov. 22
12:21 a.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Assistance.
1:07 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Noise complaint.
1:29 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
1:54 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
6:45 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.
7:29 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.
10:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Frequent patrols.
12:58 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm.
3:52 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
