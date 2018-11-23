Radio logs for Nov. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

7:10 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:17 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Suspicious person.

8:44 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:46 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.

10:29 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; 911 hang up call.

10:36 a.m. Levee Road and Lawrence Street; Warrants.

10:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

12:49 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:51 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Complaint.

1:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Building check.

1:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

1:47 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Vehicle accident.

2:05 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Building check.

2:35 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

4:40 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

5:20 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Building check.

5:31 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

5:39 p.m. Onstead Street; Reckless driver.

5:48 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

7:19 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:57 p.m. Sixth and Kentucky Streets; Investigation.

9:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

10:05 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Investigation.

10:21 p.m. Levee Road and Pecan Street; Arrest.

11:30 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:54 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Investigation.

Thursday, Nov. 22

12:21 a.m. La. 182 and Ditch Avenue; Assistance.

1:07 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Noise complaint.

1:29 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

1:54 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.

6:45 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.

7:29 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

10:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Frequent patrols.

12:58 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Alarm.

3:52 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

