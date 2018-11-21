Radio logs for Nov. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

8:49 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare check.

10:22 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.

12:05 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:59 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Medical emergency.

2:12 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Theft.

3:42 p.m. 2900 block of East Gate Drive; Vehicle burglary.

4:14 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

4:17 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.

4:49 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Alarm.

4:58 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Domestic disturbance.

5:01 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

6:04 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Found property.

7:24 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Investigation.

7:42 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

8:16 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Civil matter.

8:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Hang up call.

8:30 p.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Hang up call.

8:36 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Remove subject.

9:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East at city limits; Arrest.

11:20 p.m. La. 182 at U.S. 90; Arrest.

11:34 p.m. 400 block of Pecos Street; Remove subject.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

1:08 a.m. U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.

2:23 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.