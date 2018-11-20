Radio logs for Nov. 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 19

5:28 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

6:02 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Complaint.

7:22 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

8:21 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

9:44 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

10:45 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

11:20 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:26 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

11:35 a.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Accident.

11:36 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:42 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182 East; Disturbance.

4:44 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Assistance.

4:58 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Theft.

5:46 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Animal complaint.

5:49 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Disturbance.

5:57 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Animal complaint.

6:06 p.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Assistance.

6:17 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Medical.

8:23 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

8:37 p.m. 600 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Patrol request.

9:04 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance

9:23 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Complaint.

10:01 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music

10:07 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

11:28 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:29 p.m. Dale Street; Arrest.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

1:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:58 a.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Complaint.

2:20 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Arrest.

2:22 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

4:01 a.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.

4:24 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.