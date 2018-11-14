Radio logs for Nov. 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
7:39 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
7:46 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:26 a.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Animal complaint.
8:35 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.
8:42 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.
8:46 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street ; Theft.
8:54 a.m. U.S. 90 West at Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.
9:45 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
10:05 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
10:53 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Permit load.
11:04 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Assistance.
11:22 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
11:56 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Alarm.
1:05 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Assistance.
1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:08 p.m. Tammy And Chestnut Drive; Reckless driving.
2:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:18 p.m. U.S. 90 West/Martin Luther King Boulevard down ramp; Assistance.
3:30 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
4:41 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Fire call.
4:40 p.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Investigation.
4:57 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Medical.
5:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:35 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
9:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
12:26 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:26 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
4:19 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Medical.