Radio logs for Nov. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

7:39 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

7:46 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:26 a.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Animal complaint.

8:35 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

8:42 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

8:46 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street ; Theft.

8:54 a.m. U.S. 90 West at Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

9:45 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

10:05 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:53 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Permit load.

11:04 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Assistance.

11:22 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

11:56 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Alarm.

1:05 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Assistance.

1:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:08 p.m. Tammy And Chestnut Drive; Reckless driving.

2:46 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:18 p.m. U.S. 90 West/Martin Luther King Boulevard down ramp; Assistance.

3:30 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.

4:41 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Fire call.

4:40 p.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Investigation.

4:57 p.m. 1000 block of Franklin Street; Medical.

5:42 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:35 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

12:26 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:26 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:19 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Medical.