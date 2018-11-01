Radio logs for Nov. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6:56 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

8:13 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Building check.

8:23 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

8:59 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Building check.

9:48 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Assistance.

11:01 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Patrol request.

11:13 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare check.

11:26 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

1:36 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

1:50 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:03 p.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Assistance.

3:20 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

4:11 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

4:17 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Vehicle.

4:49 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Complaint.

5:39 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

6:51 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

6:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Traffic incident.

8:31 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

9:08 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

9:31 p.m. Vine Street and Chestnut Drive; Animal.

10:43 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:28 p.m. La. 182 Bridge; Suspicious person.

Thursday, Nov. 1

1:01 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:18 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

1:46 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal.

4:25 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.