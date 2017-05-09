Radio Logs for May 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, May 8

7:51 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stranded motorist.

8:21 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:35 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:02 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up call.

10:10 a.m. 1000 block of Walnut Drive; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.

10:56 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

11:02 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:08 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:46 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Complaint.

1:54 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

2:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

2:51 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; Animal complaint.

3:05 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

3:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:35 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious vehicle.

5:27 p.m. Levee Road and Fig Street; Animal complaint.

6:18 p.m. 3000 block of Wytchwood Drive; Patrol request.

6:44 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Drive; Complaint.

7:21 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

7:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:52 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

9:22 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

9:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:35 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Remove subject.

10:37 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; 911 hang up.