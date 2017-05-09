Radio Logs for May 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 5
5:27 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
5:57 a.m. Federal Avenue up-ramp; Traffic incident.
6:57 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.
7:32 a.m. Maple Street; Traffic incident.
7:41 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
7:59 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Medical.
8:35 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:17 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Com-plaint.
9:58 a.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Arrest.
10:23 a.m. Marquis Manor; Crash.
11:04 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Com-plaint.
11:07 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
12 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 Junction; Com-plaint.
12:35 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Officer stand by.
1:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
1:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
1:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
2:14 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.
2:23 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.
2:59 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Juvenile incident.
3:10 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
3:29 p.m. Cherry Street; Suspicious vehicle.
4:49 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.
6:04 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.
6:26 p.m. Karen Drive; Arrest.
6:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
7:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:20 p.m. Everett and Front streets; Arrest.
7:25 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Juvenile.
7:28 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
7:45 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Theft.
8:06 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.
8:23 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up call.
8:57 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:03 p.m. 1600 block of Second Street; Arrest.
10:07 p.m. St. Claire and Front streets; Dis-turbance.
10:11 p.m. La. 70; Ar-rest.
10:40 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10:42 p.m. Spruce Street; Loud music.
11:32 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.
11:34 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
11:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:58 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
Saturday, May 6
1:07 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:17 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:10 a.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical.
3:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:01 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.
7:12 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
9:05 a.m. Front Street; Lost/found.
10:06 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:13 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.
10:15 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency
11:28 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Loud music.
11:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
11:45 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Shoplifting.
12:31 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Theft.
12:43 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Civil matter.
1:11 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shop-lifting.
1:31 p.m. 100 block of Orange Street; Com-plaint.
2:04 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
2:27 p.m. 600 block of Idaho Street; Complaint.
2:49 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
3:06 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:46 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.
4:01 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
4:35 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
4:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
4:42 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Animal com-plaint.
Sunday, May 7
8:14 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Suspicious subject.
10 a.m. 100 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
10:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.
10:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:03 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
11:18 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:09 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.
12:23 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
2:02 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:35 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Found property.
2:53 p.m. Diane and Chatsworth drives; Utilities complaint.
3:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
4:22 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturb-ance.
4:24 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
5:20 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
5:34 p.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
6:01 p.m. Pecos and Glenwood streets; Arrest.
7:58 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Disturb-ance.
7:59 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Arrest.
8:26 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Telephone harassment.
8:38 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.
9:15 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Com-plaint.
11:12 p.m. Front Street; Traffic incident.
Monday, May 8
12:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:13 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:54 a.m. Montana and Front streets; Traffic incident.
4:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
4:52 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.