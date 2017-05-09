Radio Logs for May 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 5

5:27 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

5:57 a.m. Federal Avenue up-ramp; Traffic incident.

6:57 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

7:32 a.m. Maple Street; Traffic incident.

7:41 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

7:59 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Medical.

8:35 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:17 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Com-plaint.

9:58 a.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Arrest.

10:23 a.m. Marquis Manor; Crash.

11:04 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Com-plaint.

11:07 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

12 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 Junction; Com-plaint.

12:35 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Officer stand by.

1:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

1:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

1:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:14 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.

2:23 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.

2:59 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Juvenile incident.

3:10 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

3:29 p.m. Cherry Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:49 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.

6:04 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.

6:26 p.m. Karen Drive; Arrest.

6:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

7:17 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:20 p.m. Everett and Front streets; Arrest.

7:25 p.m. Maple and Hilda streets; Juvenile.

7:28 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

7:45 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Theft.

8:06 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical.

8:23 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up call.

8:57 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

9:03 p.m. 1600 block of Second Street; Arrest.

10:07 p.m. St. Claire and Front streets; Dis-turbance.

10:11 p.m. La. 70; Ar-rest.

10:40 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:42 p.m. Spruce Street; Loud music.

11:32 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

11:34 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

11:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:58 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

Saturday, May 6

1:07 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:17 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:10 a.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Medical.

3:52 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:01 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.

7:12 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

9:05 a.m. Front Street; Lost/found.

10:06 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:13 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Com-plaint.

10:15 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency

11:28 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

11:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

11:45 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Shoplifting.

12:31 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Theft.

12:43 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

1:11 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shop-lifting.

1:31 p.m. 100 block of Orange Street; Com-plaint.

2:04 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

2:27 p.m. 600 block of Idaho Street; Complaint.

2:49 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Theft.

4:01 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

4:35 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

4:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:42 p.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Animal com-plaint.

Sunday, May 7

8:14 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Suspicious subject.

10 a.m. 100 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

10:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant arrest.

10:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:03 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

11:18 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:09 p.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

12:23 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

2:02 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:35 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Found property.

2:53 p.m. Diane and Chatsworth drives; Utilities complaint.

3:14 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

4:22 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturb-ance.

4:24 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

5:20 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

5:34 p.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

6:01 p.m. Pecos and Glenwood streets; Arrest.

7:58 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Disturb-ance.

7:59 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Arrest.

8:26 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Telephone harassment.

8:38 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.

9:15 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Com-plaint.

11:12 p.m. Front Street; Traffic incident.

Monday, May 8

12:59 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:13 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:54 a.m. Montana and Front streets; Traffic incident.

4:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

4:52 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.