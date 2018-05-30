Radio logs for May 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 29

7:47 a.m. 1200 block of North Prescott Street; Medical.

8:07 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:46 a.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Medical.

9:43 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Assistance.

10:40 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Welfare check.

11:08 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.

11:30 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

11:34 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Medical.

1:07 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

1:20 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

3:11 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Forgery.

3:27 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

3:57 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Assistance.

4:50 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Civil matter.

4:58 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Officer stand by.

5:19 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

5:27 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

6:32 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.

6:46 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.

6:51 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Patrol request.

8:06 p.m. Sixth and Florence streets; Traffic incident.

8:15 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

8:22 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Removal of subject.

9:01 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Arrest.

9:13 p.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Medical.

10:04 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

10:32 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious subject.

11:22 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

Wednesday, May 30

2:27 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.