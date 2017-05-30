Radio logs for May 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 26
6:45 a.m. La. 182 West; Reckless driver.
8:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.
10:47 a.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 junction; Arrest.
11:01 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard West exit; Traffic incident.
12:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
12:47 p.m. Justa Street; Suspicious per-son.
1:53 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Complaint.
1:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
2:22 p.m. La. 182 and U.S. 90 junction; Com-plaint.
2:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Police assistance.
2:46 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
3:16 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
3:43 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
3:47 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Police assistance.
5:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:15 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Crash.
6:08 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:14 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Phone harassment.
6:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7 p.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Disturbance.
7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:04 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Phone harassment.
8:06 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:13 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Assistance.
8:18 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Burglary.
8:48 p.m. Arizona Street; Disturbance.
11:02 p.m. Sixth and Belanger streets; Suspicious subject.
Saturday, May 27
12:39 a.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Suspicious subject.
4:20 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
6:12 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Disturbance.
6:59 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
9:25 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Assistance.
9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Shaw Street; Animal.
10:33 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
11:43 a.m. 2200 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:25 p.m. Chestnut Drive; Suspicious person.
12:43 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Loud music.
1:34 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Assistance.
1:51 p.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Accident.
2:06 p.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Street; Alarm.
2:27 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Frequent patrols.
2:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
5:46 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.
6:11 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
6:46 p.m. 300 block of Youngs Road; Com-plaint.
7:11 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Traffic complaint.
7:14 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint
7:24 p.m. Duke Street; Disturbance.
8:30 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Alarm.
9:04 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
10:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.
11:36 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturbance.
Sunday, May 28
12:27 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
1:40 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Disturbance.
1:56 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Theft.
2:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Crash.
2:34 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious subject.
3:55 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:39 a.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.
6:51 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Welfare check.
7:48 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
7:52 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Accident.
11:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
11:36 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
12:56 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Welfare check.
1:48 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
2:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:09 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Com-plaint.
2:22 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Medical.
2:33 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Animal.
2:53 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Loud music.
3:14 p.m. Tupelo Street and Levee Road; Animal.
3:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:01 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
4:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Medical.
4:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal.
4:47 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
5:09 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
5:22 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Loud music.
6:07 p.m. Industrial Road; Complaint.
7:14 p.m. Egle Street; Phone harassment.
7:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:41 p.m. Mayon Street; Complaint.
7:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
8:22 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.
9:03 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic complaint.
9:24 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.
9:45 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.
9:47 p.m. Fourth Street; Traffic complaint.
8:20 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Civil matter.
11:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
Monday, May 29
12:03 a.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Loud music.
12:31 a.m. Chestnut Drive and Karen Street; Loud music.
12:50 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical/disturbance.
2:15 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
5:38 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.
9:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
9:13 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
10:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
11:09 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
12:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.
1:01 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:21 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Animal.
4:38 p.m. 1500 block of Walnut Drive; Theft.
5:08 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Theft.
5:26 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.
6:12 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Complaint.
6:23 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Civil complaint.
6:35 p.m. 300 block of Kidd Street; Medical.
6:42 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Removal of subjects.
6:47 p.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
6:54 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Civil complaint.
7:13 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal complaint.
7:29 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Simple battery.
8:19 p.m. Justa Street; Juvenile problems.
8:59 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:51 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Avenue; Animal complaint.
10:42 p.m. 200 block of Aycock Street; Medical.
11:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Tuesday, May 30
12:22 a.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problems.
1:01 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Com-plaint.
1:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:17 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.