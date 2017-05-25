Radio logs for May 25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 23

7:47 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Civil matter.

9:18 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

9:34 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Alarm.

10:01 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

11:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

11:13 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Welfare check.

11:21 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Traffic complaint.

12:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

1:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:59 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Suspicious subject.

3:11 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.

6:34 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Complaint.

7:01 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Medical emergency.

7:04 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Officer stand by.

8:36 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.

10:03 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.

Wednesday, May 24

6:31 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Fire.

6:59 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

7:06 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

7:34 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

8:05 a.m. 600 block of Third Street; Theft.

8:51 a.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Animal complaint.

9 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:39 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

10:53 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Crash.

11:14 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.

1:25 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Juvenile problem.

1:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.

2:35 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

2:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

3:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:14 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Crash.

3:24 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Arrest.

3:37 p.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

4:30 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

4:50 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

4:55 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.

6:18 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious person.

6:33 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Accident.

7 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problems.

7:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:42 p.m. Fig Street and Levee Road; Disturbance.

8:18 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Animal.

9:04 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

9:38 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Theft.

9:49 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

9:56 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Welfare check.

10:21 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

11:16 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Animal.

Thursday, May 25

12:01 a.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.

12:53 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.