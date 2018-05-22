Radio logs for May 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, May 21

7:11 a.m. Ditch Avenue; Utilities.

8:32 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Civil matter.

9:25 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Unauthorized use of a movable.

10:08 a.m. Florida Alley; Complaint.

11:02 a.m. Mount Street; Disturbance.

12:19 p.m. Catherine Street; Animal complaint.

12:37 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.

12:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

3:12 p.m. Sandra Drive; Theft.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Animal complaint.

3:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

4:01 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Alarm.

4:59 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Crash.

5:08 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash.

5:33 p.m. Onstead and Garner streets; Juvenile complaint.

7:42 p.m. Catherine Street; Suspicious subjects.

8:46 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Fight.

8:56 p.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Suspicious person.

9:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.

11:20 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.

11:38 p.m. 2900 block of East Gate Drive; Alarm.

Tuesday, May 22

2:06 a.m. 3000 block of Mark Drive; Complaint.

3:13 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.

5:31 a.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Assistance.