Radio logs for May 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, May 21
7:11 a.m. Ditch Avenue; Utilities.
8:32 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Civil matter.
9:25 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Unauthorized use of a movable.
10:08 a.m. Florida Alley; Complaint.
11:02 a.m. Mount Street; Disturbance.
12:19 p.m. Catherine Street; Animal complaint.
12:37 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.
12:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
3:12 p.m. Sandra Drive; Theft.
3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Animal complaint.
3:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
4:01 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Alarm.
4:59 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Crash.
5:08 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash.
5:33 p.m. Onstead and Garner streets; Juvenile complaint.
7:42 p.m. Catherine Street; Suspicious subjects.
8:46 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Fight.
8:56 p.m. Eighth and Willard streets; Suspicious person.
9:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.
11:20 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.
11:38 p.m. 2900 block of East Gate Drive; Alarm.
Tuesday, May 22
2:06 a.m. 3000 block of Mark Drive; Complaint.
3:13 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.
5:31 a.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Assistance.