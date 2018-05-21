Radio logs for May 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, May 18
8:04 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Medical.
8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
9:20 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:25 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Animal complaint.
10:48 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
1:52 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.
2:37 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
3:03 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
3:13 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:21 a.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:28 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:45 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
5:50 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
6:33 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Officer stand by.
6:54 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7:14 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:31 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Frequent patrols.
7:32 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
8:07 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Officer stand by.
8:35 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up.
8:57 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.
9:12 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
9:18 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Welfare check.
11:05 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
11:23 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.
11:33 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:36 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
Saturday, May 19
12:24 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
1:54 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7:10 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Loud music.
7:21 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
8:41 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.
9:54 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
10:52 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Arrest.
11:07 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:27 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.
11:36 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
11:43 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:44 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
12:14 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Stand by.
12:48 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
2:05 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
2:31 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
3:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
4:02 a.m. Federal Avenue and Wise Street; Traffic incident.
4:18 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
5:36 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.
6:31 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.
7:33 a.m. Sixth and Marshall streets; Reckless driving.
7:59 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
10:14 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrols.
10:50 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.
11:34 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.
Sunday, May 20
3:26 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up.
7:31 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up call.
8 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.
8:41 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Warrant.
9:59 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problem.
10:57 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
12:32 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.
12:33 a.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.
1:29 a.m. Sandra Street; Complaint.
2:16 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
3:36 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Traffic incident.
4:09 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
4:15 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
4:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
4:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
5:15 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.
5:52 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Harassment.
6:15 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
7:58 a.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Alarm.
8:31 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
11:44 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.
Monday, May 21
2:49 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
4:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.