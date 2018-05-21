Radio logs for May 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 18

8:04 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Medical.

8:04 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

9:20 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:25 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Animal complaint.

10:48 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

1:52 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.

2:37 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

3:03 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

3:13 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:21 a.m. Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:28 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:45 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

5:50 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

6:33 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Officer stand by.

6:54 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

7:14 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:31 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Frequent patrols.

7:32 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

8:07 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Officer stand by.

8:35 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up.

8:57 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

9:12 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

9:18 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Welfare check.

11:05 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

11:23 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.

11:33 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:36 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

Saturday, May 19

12:24 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious vehicle.

1 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

1:54 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

7:10 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Loud music.

7:21 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

8:41 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.

9:54 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:52 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Arrest.

11:07 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:27 a.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Animal complaint.

11:36 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

11:43 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:44 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

12:14 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Stand by.

12:48 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

2:05 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

2:31 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

3:45 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

4:02 a.m. Federal Avenue and Wise Street; Traffic incident.

4:18 a.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:36 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.

6:31 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problems.

7:33 a.m. Sixth and Marshall streets; Reckless driving.

7:59 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

10:14 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Frequent patrols.

10:50 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

11:34 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.

Sunday, May 20

3:26 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up.

7:31 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up call.

8 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Complaint.

8:41 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Warrant.

9:59 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problem.

10:57 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

12:32 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

12:33 a.m. 1500 block of Ohio Street; Complaint.

1:29 a.m. Sandra Street; Complaint.

2:16 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

3:36 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Traffic incident.

4:09 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

4:15 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:59 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

5:15 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Disturbance.

5:52 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Harassment.

6:15 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

7:58 a.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Alarm.

8:31 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

11:44 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

Monday, May 21

2:49 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

4:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.