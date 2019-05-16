Radio logs for May 16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department.
Wednesday, May 15
2:20 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
2:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:45 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
3:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.
4:07 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Juvenile problem.
8:43 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.
9:52 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.
10:11 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.
11:58 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
Thursday, May 16
12:40 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Alarm.
12:58 a.m. 100 block of First Street; Loud noise.
1:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.