Radio logs for May 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, May 15

2:20 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:45 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

4:07 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Juvenile problem.

8:43 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Disturbance.

9:52 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

10:11 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.

11:58 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

Thursday, May 16

12:40 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Alarm.

12:58 a.m. 100 block of First Street; Loud noise.

1:43 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.