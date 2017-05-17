Radio Logs for May 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 16

7:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:50 a.m. Onstead Street; Complaint.

8 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

8:08 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

10:36 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:39 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Assistance.

11:08 a.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious person.

11:12 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

11:24 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up call.

11:55 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Crash.

12:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

1:29 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

1:42 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up call.

2:11 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

2:56 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

3:02 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:24 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

3:55 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

4:46 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

5:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

7:39 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Civil matter.

7:53 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Disturbance.

7:56 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Lost and found.

8:07 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

8:30 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Medical.

8:46 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.

9:13 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious person.

10:39 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

10:43 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Officer stand by.