Radio logs for May 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 14

1:17 p.m. Headland Street and Ditch Avenue; Suspicious subject.

1:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:49 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Warrant.

2:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:27 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Crash.

2:37 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

3:10 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

4:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

4:33 p.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

5:42 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Complaint.

6:01 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Suspicious person.

6:19 p.m. Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

7:03 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Juvenile problem.

7:50 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Phone harassment.

8:06 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.

8:14 p.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

8:34 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

9:04 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:34 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Suspicious person.

10:02 p.m. La. 182; Suspicious person.

11:01 p.m. 200 block of Laurel Street; Criminal damage to property.

1:09 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Sixth Street; Arrest.

2:52 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.