Radio logs for May 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, May 12

11:19 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:11 p.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

1:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

2:01 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:16 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

4:11 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

4:43 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

4:48 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:56 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:56 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.

6:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

7:53 p.m. 300 block of Arizona Street; Arrest.

8:49 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

9:41 p.m. Orange Street; Complaint.

10:01 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

10:33 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Medical emergency.

10:38 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Loud music.

11:20 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

Monday, May 13

12:10 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:13 a.m. Justa Street; Arrest.

2:43 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Welfare check.

3:42 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; 911 hang up.

4:22 a.m. 800 block of Palm Street; Suspicious vehicle.